Grassley advocating for delay in senate vote on Kavanaugh

More drama in Senator Chuck Grassley’s Senate Judiciary Committee this afternoon. All 11 Republicans on the committee voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination for a vote in the full senate.

However, the move came after Arizona Senator Jeff Flake indicated he’d vote for Kavanaugh in the committee, but wants a one-week delay before a Senate vote so the FBI can conduct a short investigation of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

The Senate’s Republican leader has scheduled a senate vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination for this weekend. Grassley indicated the decision about the delay is in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hands.

“All I have said to Senator Flake is I would advocate the position he took, but I don’t control that,” Grassley said this afternoon.

President Trump just said Grassley’s “doing a good job.” Trump told reporters in the White House early this afternoon that the Senate “has to do what they think is right.”