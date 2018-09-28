Grassley says investigation over, committee to vote on Kavanaugh

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley will convene the Senate Judiciary Committee at 8:30 this morning to vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The average between the time a person is announced by the president and the senate votes on it is about 65 to 75 days and here we are at about 85 to 90 days,” Grassley said late Thursday, “so there’s plenty of time put in on this nomination.”

Grassley convened a senate hearing and heard from Christine Blasey Ford who told senators yesterday morning that she’s “100 percent” certain Kavanaugh assaulted her when both were teenagers. Kavanaugh testified before the committee Thursday afternoon, strongly denied the allegations and said the confirmation process had become “a national disgrace.” Democrats on the committee repeatedly called for an FBI investigation of the allegations from Ford and two other women. Late Thursday afternoon, Grassley shot back.

“The FBI has put out a statement over now I suppose it’s a month ago, clearly stating this matter is closed…and there is no federal crime to investigate,” Grassley said during the committee hearing.

Grassley quoted remarks then-Senator Joe Biden’s made during the 1991 hearing over misconduct allegations against another Supreme Court nominee — remarks Biden made about FBI investigations.

“They do not reach conclusions,” Grassley said emphatically. “They do not make recommendations.”

The full Senate is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation this weekend.