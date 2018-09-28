Judiciary Committee and Senator Grassley to vote on Kavanaugh nomination today

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says his committee has received no evidence to suggest Brett Kavanaugh should not be a Supreme Court justice.

Grassley and the 21-member Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled to vote at 12:30 Iowa time today on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Grassley says he found both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford to be credible and sincere when they testified Thursday before the committee.

“Ultimately, the existing evidence, including the statements of three alleged eye witnesses identified by Dr. Ford refutes Dr. Ford’s version of the facts,” Grassley said. “There is simply no reason to deny Judge Kavanaugh a seat on the Supreme Court based on the evidence presented to us.”

Grassley said yesterday was a “difficult and emotional day” for both witnesses as Ford made her sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh and he emphatically denied them. “The alleged behavior is inconsistent with everything else we know about him,” Grassley said.

Grassley and the rest of the Senate Judiciary Committee assembled earlier this morning. One Democrat sought to extend the investigation of Kavanaugh, but was voted down by Republicans on the panel. Two Democrats walked out of the proceedings.