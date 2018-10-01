Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars closing for upgrades

A popular tourist attraction in northwest Iowa will close today for renovation.

The Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor, located in Le Mars is closing its doors to begin a four million dollar upgrade. The ice cream parlor will re-open on November 19th for the holiday season, then close again from February through early June to complete the remodeling project. When completed, the ice cream parlor will expand its seating area, include an interactive display entitled “From Farm to Spoon.”

It will have a small theater to showcase the history of Wells Enterprises and the making of ice cream. Included with the ice cream parlor will be a rooftop seating area. According to Adam Baumgartner, Vice President of Retail Sales, Wells wants to bring joy to everyone and make eating ice cream fun.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)