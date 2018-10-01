National Blue Ribbon Schools list includes 6 from Iowa

Six Iowa schools were named to the list of 349 National Blue Ribbon Schools today.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made the announcement in a video sent to the schools. “We recognize and honor you important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives. I look forward to meeting you in Washington, D.C. in November to recognize you and learn from your experiences,” DeVos says in the video.

The Iowa schools named are: Center Point-Urbana High School; Hospers Elementary School in the MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District; Resurrection Elementary School of the Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque; Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior High School, Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District; Summit Middle School in Johnston and Tilford Elementary School in the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District.

DeVos says the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations on your students’ accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment for meeting their unique needs,” DeVos said in wrapping up her video announcement.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise said in a statement accompanying the announcement that “Blue Ribbon schools take a holistic approach to education, and this is critical to ensuring the success of their students in and beyond school.”

Representatives of the schools will go to the nation’s capital on November 7th and 8th for the awards ceremony. Five Iowa schools were named to the list last year.

(Photos courtesy of the U.S. Dept. of Education)