Harvest remains slightly ahead of schedule even with weather delays

The harvest remains ahead of schedule in Iowa despite rainy weather.

The latest U.S.D.A. crop report says with all the rain farmers only had about three days last week that were suitable for fieldwork.

But the harvest that got started early is still ahead of the normal pace. The report finds 11% of the corn is harvested — that’s five days ahead of average.

Fifteen percent of the soybean crop has been pulled from the fields — that’s one day ahead of average. Seventy-five percent of the corn condition is rated good to excellent, while 74% of the beans are rated in the same condition.