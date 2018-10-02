More heavy rain in northeast Iowa leads to flash flooding

Areas of northeast Iowa are facing flash flood damage for the second time in less than a month.

Heavy rain on Monday lifted the Maquoketa River in Manchester to “major flood” stage and Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Ryan says travel is not recommended on ANY county roads.

“This flash flooding has overtopped a lot of roads. We do not know the extent of damage to some of these roads, so we can remind (motorists) enough, do not drive through flood water,” Ryan said. “We’ve got a lot of roads that have water over them – stretching from Winthrop all the way to Colesburg.”

West Delaware Schools canceled classes today because of water surrounding school buildings. Flood waters forced the closure of Main Street in Manchester overnight. There’s also major flooding in Independence along the Wapsipinicon River.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester/photo courtesy of Rebecca Krogmann)