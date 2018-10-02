Justice Department signs off on UTC acquisition of Rockwell Collins

The U.S. Department of Justice has approved United Technologies purchase of Rockwell Collins, as long as two Rockwell Collins divisions are sold off first.

One of the Rockwell Collins divisions that’s to be sold to another buyer makes “de-icing” products for the wings of airplanes. The other division that’s to be divested makes parts that help planes maintain altitude. Neither of those divisions operate in Iowa.

United Technologies has already won European Union approval for its acquisition of Rockwell Collins. Despite approval now from the Anti-trust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Chinese officials must also sign off on the deal.

Rockwell Collins is the largest employer in Cedar Rapids, with about 8000 employees in the region when the merger was announced. Two divisions of Rockwell Collins will continue to operate in Cedar Rapids once the deal is done.

The headquarters for United Technologies has been in North Carolina. The new company will be called Collins Aerospace Systems