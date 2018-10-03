Man serving life in Fort Madison for rape conviction dies

A man serving a life sentence for a crime committed in north-central Iowa has died in prison.

Iowa prison officials say Robert James Carter died Sunday at a hospital in Fort Madison after suffering a medical emergency. An autopsy is planned. Carter was 73. He was sentenced to life in prison over 20 years ago for a first-degree sexual abuse conviction in Cerro Gordo County.

Carter was arrested for raping and stabbing a young woman and leaving her in a cornfield in August of 1996. Court records show the victim pretended to be dead until Carter left and she then made her way to a nearby house for help.

(Photo courtesy of KCRG-TV)