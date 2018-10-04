Iowa and Minnesota set to battle for Floyd

It began as a wager of a live hog between the governors of Iowa and Minnesota prior to the 1935 game and it has become one of the most recognizable traveling trophies in college football. Iowa visits Minnesota on Saturday and the winner claims the Floyds of Rosedale.

“I think we play for the best trophy there is in college football”, said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “I think right along with that playing for Floyd of Rosedale is one of the best traditions in college football.”

Both teams enter the game with identical 3-1 record and the Gophers will be out to snap the Hawkeyes three game wining streak in the series.

“If you are not having fun this week something is wrong with you”, said Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck. “This is why you come to Minnesota or go to Iowa.”

The Hawkeyes are looking to bounce back after a 28-17 loss to Wisconsin.

“Every game in the Big Ten is a big game for us no matter who we are playing”, said Iowa junior quarterback Nate Stanley. “When there is a trophy on the line it adds even more intensity to the game.”