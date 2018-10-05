Congressman King telling Trump to lift all ethanol blending limits

President Trump is due to speak at a rally in Council Bluffs next Tuesday and is expected to announce the EPA will allow year-round sales of gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol. Republican Congressman Steve King says the EPA shouldn’t set any blending limits.

“Let’s not say E15. Let’s go beyond that. I don’t want to create another blend wall at E15. There’s no reason we would do that except it’s just got stuck in our vernacular,” King says. “You know how (if) you control the language, you control the policy.”

The federal Clean Air Act requires gasoline be blended with products like ethanol to reduce carbon emissions. King says it’s time to let market forces determine how much ethanol is added.

“Then the consumers can choose,” King says. “And with gas prices going up and ethanol prices going down, we need to open this up.”

King met with President Trump in the White House this past Tuesday and this was among the topics they discussed.