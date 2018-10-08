Huxley man dies in fire at his home

One person died and several were hurt, in a housefire Sunday in the central Iowa town of Huxley.

Three residents of the house suffered from smoke inhalation and one died from it. That was 47-year-old Brett Van Ersvelde. He and 44-year-old Julie McClain were trying to get their 17-year-old son from his bedroom when first responders arrived. McClain is hospitalized, as is the teen.

Two girls managed to escape with no injuries, though a Huxley police officer and Story County sheriff’s deputy were hurt. It is believed the fire started in the kitchen. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.