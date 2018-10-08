Trump reportedly will make E15 announcement in D.C. Tuesday

Advocates of corn-based ethanol expect President Donald Trump to make a major announcement about the fuel additive tomorrow.

“This is something we’ve literally been working on for seven years. If all goes as we think it will, this is going to be a very good day,” Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said.

Shaw and others expect Trump to announce the EPA is preparing a waiver that will allow the year-round sale of E15. That’s gasoline with a 15 percent ethanol blend.

“We do think that rule-making can be done in time for June which is when the restriction would come back into play,” Shaw said, “so by taking action tomorrow, President Trump is setting us up to have E15 available across the United States next summer.”

Shaw predicts the oil industry will go to court to try to block the waiver for E15, so legal wrangling may commence soon. In the meantime, Shaw said tomorrow’s announcement should provide a psychological boost to the ag economy.

“And it’s a market boost,” Shaw said, “a little bit at first, but definitely growing over time, so we’ve very excited here.”

A number of media outlets are reporting Trump will make the E15 announcement in Washington before he departs for his rally tomorrow night in Council Bluffs.