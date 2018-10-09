Thousands celebrate 4-H week across Iowa

Iowans may see tractors parked outside of schools today as part of 4-H Week.

More than 23,000 young Iowans take part in the program and some will show off their farm equipment to fellow students during this awareness week. J.D. Waybill is the 4-H coordinator in Hamilton County where the program is thriving — and it’s not just for farm kids.

“Four-H is an awesome organization that’s open to any youth in grades 4th through 12th grade,” Waybill says, “as well as our kindergarten through 3rd graders can join Clover Kids.” Some 7,400 youngsters statewide are enrolled in Clover Kids. Waybill says 4-H is a great way to meet people and to learn vital skills.

“Four-H gives youth the opportunity to develop their leadership, citizenship and communication skills and do them in a fun environment with dedicated adult volunteers,” according to Waybill. There are 14-hundred-90 4-H clubs statewide being guided by 7,000 adult volunteers.

Learn more at www.4-h.org.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)