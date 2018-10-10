It’s debate night number one for Reynolds and Hubbell

The first televised debate between Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor Fred Hubbell is tonight. Both candidates have recently rallied with supporters from their own parties, but made no mention of the debate. Hubbell spoke to about 1100 Democrats at a party fundraiser in Des Moines Saturday.

“I’m not a politician. I never have been, but I do have the leadership experience to bring people together and get results. Now, let’s cut to the chase: we need to win this election,” Hubbell said, to cheers.

Reynolds addressed thousands of cheering Republicans last night in Council Bluffs, urging them to vote early.

“If you do that, I promise you Republicans up and down this ticket are going to be a partner for our great president to keep the Midwest moving forward and to keep the United States of America number one,” Reynolds said.

Tonight’s debate is sponsored by The Des Moines Register and will be broadcast by KCCI, the CBS television affiliate in Des Moines. Both plan to livestream the forum online.