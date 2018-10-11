Death of Webster City man under investigation

The death of a well-known medical professional in north-central Iowa is under investigation. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home at 724 Kendall Young Road in Webster City Tuesday morning for a welfare check.

The body of 59-year-old Gregory Pekkala was found inside. He lived in the home. An autopsy is being performed.

While investigators are not saying how Pekkala may’ve died, they’re asking anyone with information on “activity” at the home to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office. In addition, there’s a $500 reward for tips that lead to an arrest.

Pekkala was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and treated patients at the Advanced Pain Clinic, which has offices in Humboldt, Belmond, and Iowa Falls.

(Information from press release) Hamilton County Crime stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect. Ways to report a crime while remaining completely anonymous.

1. Call the tip line at 800-873-TIPS (8477). These phone lines have no recording device.

2. Click HERE to fill out an online form.

3. Text your tip to C-R-I-M-E-S (274637) then type keyword “IA40” before you type your message.

4. Call the local tip line at 515-832-8437. These phone lines have no recording device.