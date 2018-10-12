Soldier who died in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Lake City

The governor has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to honor a sailor killed during World War Two.

Nineteen-year-old Navy Seaman Second Class Bernard Doyle, of Red Cloud, Nebraska was aboard the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He was among some 400 sailors who died on the ship in the attack.

His remains had not been unidentified until March of this year. Doyle’s remains were and returned to his family for burial in Lake City, Iowa. There will be a burial mass at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake City.