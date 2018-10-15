Teenage driver from Farragut hurt in I-80 wreck with school bus

A teenager was injured on Interstate-80 near Atlantic when her vehicle was struck by a school bus.

The accident happened at around 2:40-p.m., Sunday, when a car driven by 16-year-old Natalie Gutschenritter of Farragut went out of control as she was changing lanes westbound on Interstate-80 just east of the Atlantic/Highway 71 exit. Her vehicle crossed the median and wound up in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

An eastbound Harlan Community School District bus driven by 69-year old Neal Gaul of Earling was unable to avoid hitting the car. The right rear of the bus ended-up partially lodged on the metal guardrail. None of the reported 17 persons on the bus were injured, but Gutschenritter suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital in Atlantic. She was later cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)