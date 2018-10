Prison officials say an inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility was found dead from an apparent suicide.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections states 31-year-old Matthew Earl Rausch was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. Monday. The DOC is investigating the suicide and an autopsy will be done by the State Medical Examiner.

Rausch began serving a 30-year sentence this summer after being convicted of burglary and other crimes in Sioux City. He had prior felony convictions.