Charles City to be the pilot of AARP outreach program

The northeastern Iowa town of Charles City is going to be the next “livable community,” according to AARP.

Mark Wicks, director of the Charles City Chamber, says the city’s been selected to pilot a rural outreach program for senior citizens. “We’re excited and happy that they selected Charles City,” Wicks says. “We look forward to seeing what comes out of this.”

AARP defines a livable community as a safe and secure place to live and have affordable housing and transportation options for seniors. The organization picked Charles City based on many factors, like infrastructure and accessibility, but Wicks says it’s mainly because the city is home to more than 600 senior citizens.

“Sometimes we forget about what it’s like accessability-wise and for things to do,” Wicks says. “We have a tremendous resource in our seniors. Sometimes we forget that. This is a way of putting their experience, their knowledge, their needs and their wants and making it a part of the community conversation.”

No new programs have been put into action yet. AARP is working with civic leaders to host a community forum and discussion on next Tuesday (October 23rd) at 1 P.M. in the Charles City Public Library to discuss the best options for the area.

(By Kellan Heavican, KCHA, Charles City)