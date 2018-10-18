Wartburg faces must win in American Rivers Conference race

Wartburg hopes to create chaos in the American Rivers Conference race when the Knights host 20th ranked Central. Wartburg is one of four teams at 3-1 in the league race while Central is 5-0 and would take command with a victory.

“If we want to have any chance of being a championship team this is a game we have to have”, said Wartburg coach Rick Willis. “This has a championship type feel to it for sure. Obviously there are games to be played after it but this is going to go a long way toward determining a lot of things in the conference race.”

One of the key matchups will be a versatile Central rushing attack that averages 196 yards per game against a Wartburg defense that gives up only 68 yards on the ground per contest.

“They have a lot of team speed on defense and really move around,” said Central coach Jeff McMartin. “One thing they do really well is they get off blocks. That’s the sign of a good defense. When you don’t stay blocked it’s a sign of good football players who are well-coached.”

Wartburg overpowered Central 44-20 at Pella last year and has won four of the teams’ last five meetings. The Dutch were winners in 2016 and hold a 43-23 advantage in the all-time series, which started in 1945. Central hasn’t won at Waverly since 2009.