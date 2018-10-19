Teen from Honey Creek dies after car catches fire following crash

A western Iowa teen died this morning in a single car accident.

The accident happened in a rural area southeast of Honey Creek just before 8 a.m. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Focus driven by 16-year old ShyAnne Larsen, of Honey Creek, left Pinoak Road just west of County Road L-34, entered a ditch and traveled on its side before a fire erupted in the front of the vehicle.

The teen called 911 to report she was trapped. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames moments later, when deputies arrived on the scene. After fire and Rescue crews responded and extinguished the flames, Larsen’s body was found inside.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)