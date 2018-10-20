ISU appeal of field rushing fine denied

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen announced Friday that the Big 12 Conference denied the school’s appeal of the fine levied against them for the post-game celebration when fans rushed the field after the Cyclones’ football victory over West Virginia.

ISU was reprimanded by the conference and fined $25,000 for not “following the school’s preestablished post-game celebration policies.”

The Cyclones dominated previously undefeated and sixth-ranked West Virginia University 30-14 in that game and fans rushed onto the field as the game ended. The celebration came into the spotlight when West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen called the storming of the field unprofessional during the weekly conference media call the Monday after the game. Holgorsen said none of the West Virginia players were injured but said the crowd rush was “not good.”

President Wintersteen issued this statement on the denial of the appeal:

“Our institution takes the safety and welfare of all student-athletes, officials, and fans very seriously and we will continue to review and refine our safety protocols based upon our actual experiences,” Wintersteen said.