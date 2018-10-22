Fort Dodge police identify two men found shot to death

The names of the two men killed in the Monday morning shooting in Fort Dodge have now been released.

The victims are identified as 37-year-old Marion T. Rhodes and 34-year-old Eldominic Rhodes, both of Fort Dodge. The victims in this case are both brothers. The bodies of both men were discovered just after midnight by police in an alleyway at 910 Second Avenue North.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Fort Dodge Police in the shooting incident.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Fort Dodge)