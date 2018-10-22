Iowa Falls hospital to stop delivering babies later this year

A hospital in north-central Iowa will stop delivering babies in November.

Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls announced last week they will stop delivering babies at their facility on Friday, November 23 at 5 p.m. The decisions comes after the hospital announced that their main doctor, who performs most of the deliveries, is leaving.

The hospital’s board also expressed the difficulties in recruiting and retaining physicians and other providers to deliver babies.

Hansen Family Hospital will consider appropriate prenatal care with an agreement that referral facilities outside of Hardin County will serve as the delivering facility, such as Mason City.

(By Mark Freie, KLMJ, Hampton)