Police in Fort Dodge investigating after two bodies found in alley

Fort Dodge police are investigating the report of a double homicide.

Officers were notified just after midnight this morning of shots being fired in the area of North 9th Street and Third Avenue North. When police arrived,they discovered the bodies of two men laying in the alleyway behind 910 Second Avenue North. Both men sustained gunshot wounds.

The names of the two men are being withheld pending notification of family members. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Scene Team is assisting Fort Dodge Police in the investigation. Police said that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)