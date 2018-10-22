Two die in Cass County accidents

Two people died in accidents Friday and Saturday in southwestern Iowa’s Cass County left one person dead and four injured.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a collision between a pickup and an SUV at around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 71 at Casey Road northeast of Atlantic, resulted in the death of the pickup driver, 72-year-old Ronald Ray Nelson, of Exira, and injuries to four members of an Exira family. Nelson was traveling north on the road approaching the red traffic light at a bridge construction site when for reasons unknown, he failed to stop, and rear-ended the SUV driven by 34-year-old Travis Wayne Anthofer, of Exira. Nelson died at the scene.

Antohofer, and his passengers, 33-year-old Kaitlin Anthofer, 7-year-old Ryleigh Anthofer and 9-year-old Gavin Joseph Anthofer, were transported by other family members to the hospital in Atlantic, to be checked for injuries.

Early Friday morning, 22-year-old Patrick Lee Schultz, of Cumberland, died in a head-on crash on Highway 92, about two-miles west of Massena. The driver of the other vehicle was injured, and was flown to a trauma center, for treatment of both internal and external injuries.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)