Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing Wisconsin fisherman

The Iowa DNR says a body found in the Mississippi River last week has been identified.

The DNR says the body was found in the water last Thursday and was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny. The autopsy identified the body as that of 56-year-old John Roe of Burlington, Wisconsin. Roe had been reported missing not long after the Cassville Fire Department responded to a call of an empty boat spinning in circles in the main channel north of the Cassville Ferry Landing on October 6th.

Investigators believe Roe was alone and likely fell out of the boat and was not wearing a life jacket. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.