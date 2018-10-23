Cause of fire at Newton apartment complex under investigation

More than two dozen residents of a three-story apartment building in Newton were forced out of their homes last night due to a fire.

Some residents of the Walnut Creek Apartments are speculating it was intentionally set by a person who was being evicted. But, Newton Fire Marshal Mike Knoll isn’t confirming those claims.

“It’s still under investigation at this time,” Knoll told Radio Iowa on Tuesday. According to Knoll, the fire started on the balcony area of a third-floor apartment and spread to the roof. The fire was quickly brought under control but there’s smoke and water damage throughout the building.

“I am not sure on how many people are affected,” Knoll said. “I believe there are 24 apartments in the building and there were no injuries.” Damage is estimated at $500,000. The Red Cross is helping tenants displaced by the fire.