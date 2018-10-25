Biden to campaign for Finkenauer, Hubbell in Cedar Rapids

Former Vice President Joe Biden will headline a rally in Cedar Rapids next Tuesday.

Biden’s trip to eastern Iowa will be on behalf of first district congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque and Fred Hubbell, the Democratic candidate for governor. Finkenauer, who is running against incumbent Republican Congressman Rod Blum, worked for Biden’s 2008 Iowa Caucus campaign.

Biden’s appearance next week will emphasize early voting, according to Finkenauer’s campaign. Biden’s last public appearance in Iowa was in February of 2015, when was still vice president.