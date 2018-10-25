Grassley seeks investigation of Kavanaugh accuser and her attorney

Senator Chuck Grassley has asked the Justice Department to investigate high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti and a client who made allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh.

Grassley says investigators should look into “a potential conspiracy” to make false statements to congress and obstruct his Judiciary Committee’s investigation of Kavanaugh. Grassley says there were “obvious, susequent contradictions” after Avenatti revealed a client’s allegations.

Avenatti tweeted that he’s ready to start the investigation immediately and Avenatti said it will — in his words — “get to the bottom of Judge Kavanaugh’s lies.”