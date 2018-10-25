Iowa prepares for the elements and No. 17 Penn State

The conditions could be a factor when the 18th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes visit 17th ranked Penn State. Saturday’s forecast for State College calls for rain and a high of 47. A week ago against Maryland the Hawkeyes relied on the ground game in 40 mile per hour gusts and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz may need to make a similar adjustment on a soggy field.

“If you are going to talk about Penn State’s defense to me it starts up front”, said Ferentz. “They have a lot of guys who are challenging to block.”

Communication will also be critical. Beaver Stadium and its more than 106-thousand fans is one of the loudest venues in college football. Iowa sophomore tackle Tristan Wirfs says the Hawkeyes cranked up the sound in practice to get ready.

“It is going to be loud in there and we practiced with noise out on our fields”, said Wirfs. “Communication is going to be big and we need to make sure everyone is on the same page.”

Iowa is 6-1 and is looking for its first victory in Beaver Stadium since a 21-10 win in 2009.