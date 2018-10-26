Fort Dodge man charged with two counts of first-degree murder

A man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Fort Dodge early Monday morning was arrested last night in that city.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tanner J. King of Fort Dodge has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. King is accused in the murders of 37-year-old Marion T. Rhodes and 34-year-old Eldominic Rhodes both of Fort Dodge.

The bodies of the two brothers were found by police early Monday in an alley behind 910 Second Avenue in Fort Dodge. During the investigation into the double homicide, it was discovered that at least one shot was fired at a third victim, identified as 28-year-old Cletio R. Clark also of Fort Dodge.

Clark was not hurt, but the charge of attempted murder was also filed in the case. King is being held in the Webster County Jail. He will be making an initial appearance today in the Webster County Magistrate Court.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)