Campaign Countdown: no GOP challenger as AG Miller seeks 10th term

The Democrat who’s Iowa’s attorney general faces a Libertarian opponent in 2018, but no Republican challenger.

1974 was the last time a Republican won the statewide race for attorney general and the Iowa Republican Party does not have a nominee for the post this year. Democrat Tom Miller was first elected as Iowa’s attorney general in 1978. Miller ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1990. In 1994, Miller won a fourth term as attorney general. He’s seeking a 10th term this year.

Miller, who is 74 years old, has indicated this will be his last campaign.

“I love this job. I think it’s extremely rewarding,” Miller said about the job during an appearance on Iowa Public Television. “…The job as I see it is representing the interests of ordinary people. If you’re going to practice law, that’s where I want to practice and that’s what we’ve done.”

Marco Battaglia of Des Moines is the Libertarian Party’s nominee for attorney general. He touts his non-lawyer status.

“Few lawyers with J.D.s know and understand the historical context surrounding the Constitution,” Battaglia said during an appearance on The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. “Instead, they are taught case law which is extremely divergent from the founders’ intent.”

Battalia is an independent journalist and musician.