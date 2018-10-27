Campus carry law advocate to attend King’s annual pheasant hunt fundraiser

An advocate for allowing concealed weapons on college campuses is the special guest at Republican Congressman Steve King’s annual fall pheasant hunt and fundraising dinner tomorrow near Akron.

Antonia Okafor was regional director of Students for Concealed Carry on Campus in 2015 when the Texas legislature debated and later adopted a so-called “campus carry” law.

“She doesn’t get many chances to actually go out there shoot in the real world,” King says. “She has a shotgun. She goes to the range, but it’s different to go to the pheasant hunt, so I want to her out there in the field where she can get some fresh air, see how it works for us up here in Iowa.”

Okafor is a graduate student at the University of Texas at Dallas and she’s currently running to become a member of the National Rifle Association’s board of directors.

“She defends Second Amendment rights and especially for young women who are the ones who are the victims of these sexual predators that we’ve seen happen in Ames and Brooklyn and many other places around the country,” King says.

Donald Trump, Jr., Mike Huckabee and a long line of other former GOP presidential candidates have been the featured guests at King’s annual pheasant hunt and fundraiser.

King faces Democrat J.D. Scholten this November. Scholten has raised twice as much money as King has during this election cycle.

(Photos courtesy of Antonia Okafor’s website and Congressman King)