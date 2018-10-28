Klobuchar urges Iowa Democrats to show ‘Midwest matters’ in 2018

Minnesota’s senior U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a possible 2020 presidential candidate, campaigned this weekend with the three Iowa Democrats who’re challenging Iowa’s three Iowa Republican congressmen.

Early Saturday afternoon Klobuchar was in Waterloo, speaking on behalf of Democrat Abby Finkenaur, who is challenging Republican incumbent Rod Blum in the first congressional district.

“I would say first, we need more women in politics,” Klobuchar said, to cheers. “I think you know this.”

Klobuchar also campaigned Saturday morning with Cindy Axne, the Democrat who’s challenging Republican Congressman David Young in Iowa’s third district.

“As your senator next book — I wrote a book with that. My husband came up with the title. It wasn’t just for Iowa — I thought I would come to help these incredible women,” Klobuchar said. “…With Cindy and Abby running, Iowa has never had a woman in the House of Representatives, which is an incredible thing, so this is your moment to do this.”

Klobuchar is arguing the Midwest was ignored by the national Democratic Party in 2016 and 2018 is a chance for redemption.

“This is a moment in time that we are not going to have again as far as I’m concerned. It’s a time for Iowa and Minnesota to stand up together and say: ‘The Midwest matters,'” Klobuchar said in Waterloo. “…Stop seeing it as this moment to overcome. See it as this moment to shine.”

Klobuchar finished her swing through Iowa with a campaign appearance in Mason City with J.D. Scholten. He’s the Democrat challenging Republican Steve King in Iowa’s fourth congressional district.