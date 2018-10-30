Sheriff says reported threat at I-35 school was not credible

A threat that prompted increased security at the I-35 school in Truro has been found to be not credible.

Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes says his department’s investigation found that an on-site construction worker at the school made a comment recent synagogue shooting that took place in Pittsburgh. The sheriff says a school employee heard parts of the conversation and reported what was heard to I-35 administration. The administration called the sheriff’s office and deputies were sent to the school for added security.

The sheriff says they spoke to additional witnesses, school personnel and employees of the construction company and it’s not believed that a credible threat exists. The sheriff says they will continue to have deputies at the school until it’s decided that it’s no longer needed and school personnel are comfortable.