Soybean harvest still behind despite a good harvest week

Farmers made a lot of progress in the harvest with a rare dry week to work in.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says farmers had nearly six good days for field work last week — which is the most dry days they’ve had in weeks. That allowed for a lot of combine time and the corn harvest is now 49% complete. That’s 20% more than last week — and corn is now three days ahead of last year and only three days behind the five-year average.

The report shows 71% of the soybeans are now out of the fields — which is 34% more than last week. Things are still behind for beans, as this is the smallest percentage of the soybean crop harvested by October 28 since 2009.