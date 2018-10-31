Chicago Cubs extend affiliation agreement with Des Moines

The Chicago Cubs and Iowa Cubs have agreed to a two-year Player Development Contract extension through the 2022 season, the organizations announced today. The two clubs had previously agreed on a PDC contract through the 2020 season.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with the Chicago Cubs,” said Sam Bernabe, Iowa Cubs President and General Manager. “The stability of the Cubs in Des Moines means a lot to our fan base and our community. We couldn’t ask for a better partner through the last 38 seasons. We look forward to the next four seasons and beyond with the Chicago Cubs.”

The affiliation between Iowa and Chicago began in 1981, with Iowa adopting the Cubs moniker in 1982. Of the 160 teams in Minor League Baseball, this is the ninth-longest current affiliate relationship between a major league team and a minor league club. This extension guarantees at least 42 years of partnership between Iowa and Chicago.