Plea agreement appears to be in the works for former ‘Bachelor’ contestant Soules

Court documents show a plea deal is in the works for Chris Soules, the Iowan who appeared on ABC TV’s “The Bachelor.”

The 36-year-old Soules is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in rural Buchanan County. Sixty-six-year-old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora died when his tractor was hit from behind by Soules’ pickup on April 24, 2017. Soules’ attorney this week withdrew a request to move the trial to Davenport or Council Bluffs. A court filing on Tuesday states “final details of a plea agreement” should be completed “in the next 10 days.”

The felony charge Soules is facing is punishable by up to five years in prison. His trial is currently scheduled to begin November 7th.