Orange City hosting Siouxland Ag Lenders Forum

The Siouxland Ag Lenders Forum will be held today in Orange City, an event designed not just for lenders but also for crop, dairy and livestock producers.

Fred Hall, a dairy specialist with the Iowa State University Extension, says the keynote address will be given by Joe Outlaw of Texas A&M University on the 2018 Farm Bill.

“Joe has been very instrumental in the last five Farm Bills,” Hall says. “He spends a lot of time in Washington in his position as codirector of the Agriculture and Food Policy Center.” Hall says they’ll cover topics like agricultural market outlooks, financial recordkeeping, insurance and farm safety. Much of that information will be valuable for both lenders and borrowers, he notes, as this forum will be held before operational reviews are compiled.

“Some will start at the end of the year, most will start right after the first of the year,” Hall says. “This information in the hands of the lender will help them as they look at what the dairies are doing.” The forum is being held at the Triple Box Event Center in Orange City.

(By Jerry Oster, WNAX, Yankton)