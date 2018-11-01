Montezuma volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of arson

A Malvern man is in custody on multiple arson charges after authorities allege he set multiple fires in Poweshiek County.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 21-year-old Chance Ryan Beres around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street in Malvern. Beres was arrested on a Poweshiek County warrant for three counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson.

Beres pleaded guilty on October 1st to second-degree arson for setting a fire that destroyed a building in rural Poweshiek County in May. He was granted a deferred judgment. Following his arrest on that charge, authorities alleged Beres was responsible for numerous fires in the county.

The Des Moines Register reported Beres was an EMT with Midwest Ambulance in Grinnell and was a probationary member of the Montezuma Volunteer Fire Department and EMS. He’s being held in the Mills County Jail on $32,000 bond.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)