Owner and employee of New London facility admit illegal manure dumping

The owner and an employee of a livestock facility in eastern Iowa have admitted to illegally dumping manure.

Information from the U-S Attorney’s office says owner Scott Etcher and employee Benjamin McFarland of Etcher Family Farms in New London pleaded guilty to discharging a pollutant without a permit. The investigation by the EPA and DNR found liquid manure from the facility was pumped via a hose attached to a lawn tractor into a tile intake that flowed into an adjacent creek.

The information does not say if any wildlife were impacted. The two have agreed to institute a program to ensure they are complying with federal law. They are scheduled to be sentenced on February 26th.