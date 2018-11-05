Corn harvest pushes past 70%, soybeans near 90%

Farmers made good use of dry weather again last week to advance the harvest.

The corn harvest went from 49 to 72 percent complete last week as there are nearly six dry days for fieldwork. The corn harvest is three days ahead of last year — but still one day behind the 5-year average. The soybean harvest moved form 71 to 88 percent complete by the end of the week Sunday. The bean harvest is still 7 days behind the 5-year average, or the same as it was last week.

The report shows central Iowa farmers have combined 80% of their corn for grain while those in the southwest part of the state have only 55% of their corn out of the fields.