Medical cannabis board votes to add autism, keeps THC limit

The state medical cannabis board has approved recommending that one of four conditions proposed to it be approved for access to medical marijuana.

The board recommended that children with severe autism be given access — while deciding not to add PTSD, bipolar disorder, or ADHD as qualifying conditions. The eight-member board voted after hearing emotional testimony from a mother who says she’s tried everything to treat her daughter’s autism.

The issue now goes to the Board of Medicine for final approval.

Randy Mayer oversees the state’s medical cannabis program. “I think all the physicians have indicated a willingness to reconsider any of these conditions if there’s more information available.”

The board did not recommend any change to the three-percent THC cap on medical cannabis produced for sale in the state. Advocates and cannabis producers say that limits the program and pain relief. Medical marijuana advocate Sally Gaer of West Des Moines say the THC cap is one of the things she’ll keep pushing to have changed.

She says she’ll push for adding more conditions to those approved for medical cannabis use, getting rid of the THC cap, and looking at other cannabanoids that she says could help with other types of diseases. Gaer made her comments Thursday following the ribbon cutting ceremony for the state’s first medical producer.

(Katarina Sostaric of Iowa Public Radio contributed to this story.)