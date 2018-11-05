U.S. Department of Justice to monitor voting in Buena Vista County

Federal officials will be in the Storm Lake area tomorrow to monitor voting.

The civil rights division of the U.S. Justice Department “will monitor compliance with the federal voting rights laws” at 35 locations in 19 states. The U.S. Attorney General said “fraud in the voting process will not be tolerated.”

Buena Vista County is the only location in Iowa on the list. Storm Lake is the largest city in the county.

There’s a “soft roll-out” of Iowa’s new voter verification law in force for this year’s election. It requires voters to show a form of identification or sign an oath — that they are who they say they are — in order to cast a ballot.