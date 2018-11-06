Holland Post Office remains closed for repairs

The post office in the Grundy County town of Holland remains closed as work continues to make it safe. Postal Service spokesperson, Kristy Anderson, says a problem was discovered Friday.

“The clerk was in the building and noticed some smoke coming out of one of the outlets, so she contacted the fire department. And they came out and checked and they found not only that outlet — but also several hot spots in the attic,” Anderson says. She says they moved quickly to close the facility.

Anderson says they took all the mail out and issued an emergency suspension of operations so no one would be at risk. Anderson says they have 102 postal boxes as the Holland office, and those customers can pick up their mail at the Grundy Center Post Office for now. The Holland facility is rented.

“We have talked to the landlord, we’ve been working with the landlord to try and get it remedied as soon as possible,” Anderson says. “Hopefully that can get done so we can get back in there soon.” The Grundy Center Post Office is about two miles away and she says they have some options they may have to use while they get the facility fixed.

Anderson says they are looking at putting some cluster box units up in the area in case there is more damage to the building than they thought. She says that would help with the inconvenience of not being able to use the facility. Anderson says they will let customers know if they have to put up the cluster boxes, so they can pick up keys to be able to access their mail.