Red Oak man injured in altercation, flown to Omaha hospital

A Red Oak man suffered serious injuries following an altercation Tuesday night.

According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the 900 block of East Reed Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man who had been assaulted. Upon arrival, officers found 56-year-old Randall James Elarton.

Authorities say Elarton suffered extensive injuries from an altercation that took place at an earlier time. Elarton was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha via medical helicopter with serious injuries. Red Oak authorities say they believe the incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s crime scene team were brought in to help with the collection of evidence in the case. More information is expected to be released when it is available.

(Reporting by Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)