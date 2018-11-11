Four die in plane crash near Guthrie Center Friday

A teenager was apparently piloting a small-plane that crashed in west-central Iowa Friday evening.

All four people on board died in the crash near Guthrie Center. Authorities say 49-year-old Edward Anderson, 36-year-old Patrick Kellen, and 15-year-old Samantha Clark – all from Le Mars – and 28-year-old Tyler Douvia of Merrill were on their way to a hunting trip and planned to land in Osceola.

Officials at the Guthrie Center Airport were informed around 5 p.m. Friday that Anderson, the pilot, had suffered a heart attack and a student-pilot would be attempting an emergency landing.

But, the plane fell off the radar. An extensive search finally ended early Saturday when a Guthrie County resident discovered the wreckage in a cow pasture.