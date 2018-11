A drug dog helped uncover a large amount of marijuana following a traffic stop in far southwest Iowa.

Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over an RV near Hamburg on Interstate 29 around 2:40 last Friday morning and the dog “alerted” to the presence of drugs. A news release states a search led to the seizure of 300 pounds of “high grade” marijuana with an approximate street value of $2,880,000.

A North Carolina man and two Virginia men were arrested.